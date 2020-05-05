Our Kids 5.5.2020 03:00 pm

Could Zoom matric farewells be an option?

Karabo Mokoena
Could Zoom matric farewells be an option?

iStock

The class of 2020 could be reconsidering how they are celebrating their farewell parties.

As the lockdown continues in many countries around the world in stages, people are re-looking many aspects of their lives.

Matric farewells, for instance.

US students have already started participating in online matric farewells that they refer to as proms. In a recent episode of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, many students are dressing up and going online to celebrate what many parents and students see as a rite to passage.

Senaida Ng from Canada told BBC News that she purchased her prom dress when she was in grade 10. She, along with many other students are not letting this global pandemic from celebrating this milestone.

The trend is just starting and looks like it will soon be joined globally. Maybe South Africans can have one big matric farewell via Zoom.

Actor John Krasinki even hosted an online prom party and featured Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers.

Watch the full video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Demerits prevent Edenglen pupil from attending matric farewell 5.9.2018
Parents, pupils attack matric farewell organiser 6.12.2015
Matric farewell attendants injured after stand collapses 24.8.2015


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 