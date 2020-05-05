Could Zoom matric farewells be an option?

As the lockdown continues in many countries around the world in stages, people are re-looking many aspects of their lives.

Matric farewells, for instance.

US students have already started participating in online matric farewells that they refer to as proms. In a recent episode of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, many students are dressing up and going online to celebrate what many parents and students see as a rite to passage.

Senaida Ng from Canada told BBC News that she purchased her prom dress when she was in grade 10. She, along with many other students are not letting this global pandemic from celebrating this milestone.

The trend is just starting and looks like it will soon be joined globally. Maybe South Africans can have one big matric farewell via Zoom.

Actor John Krasinki even hosted an online prom party and featured Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers.

Watch the full video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.