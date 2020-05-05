Stranded mom begs to be reunited with her breastfeeding one-year-old daughter

Wajieda Tabasum Ahmed is living every mom’s worst nightmare: Not being able to be there for your infant.

She has been stuck in Cape Town for 60 days and can only see her one-year-old daughter and husband in Bahrain in the Persian Gulf through video calls.. That is over 7000km away. She has been living and working there for the past seven years, and that is where she lives with her family.

News24 reported that Wajieda was in South Africa to renew her passport, but it was renewed too late. She applied for her passport renewal on 2 March, but it was only renewed after the lockdown. The lockdown was implemented on 27 March while she was still in the country, and international flights were cancelled on 20 March.

According to the SA Embassy in Bahrain, Wajieda’s best option is to “let them remain where they are and stay safe from the Covid-19 virus”.

