Start preparing your Grade 12s for school with these resources

After the announcement from the Department about the matriculants, whose curriculum is of particular priority, going back to school first this group needs to use this time to mentally and practically prepare for what’s ahead.

Here’s how you can prepare your matric child for going back to school:

Get a tutor

With the extended closure of schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic your child may feel they have gaps in knowldege from having forgotten the content they were working on before the school closures. Pulling in an at home tutor or teacher can bring them up to speed on this content and equip them to move forward. Consider both online and physical tutoring options.

Try www.satutoring.co.za

For online tutoring try https://turtlejar.co.za/online-tutoring

Prioritise subjects

If there are certain subjects that your child struggles with or subjects that will be important for their tertiary institution admission, advise them to focus on those. In their work with a tutor, the bulk of their sessions should be focused in these critical areas. Access past exam papers on these subjects here: https://advantagelearn.com/grade-12-past-exam-papers/

Accept uncertainty

2020 matriculants and their parents are currently experiencing understandable anxiety. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga in her briefing about the phased reopening explained that the 2020 matriculants will only get examined on the portions of the syllabus that they would have covered at the end of the year. With this in mind, have a frank conversation with your child where they can share their concerns and worries and you can jointly seek ways to overcome these. Get in touch with professionals if you feel overwhelmed:

#matricunderlockdown psychosocial support providers: The Counselling Hub: 067 235 0019 / info@counsellinghub.org.za /

Check them out on social media on https://www.facebook.com/counsellinghubwoodstock/

Communicate, communicate, communicate

The coronavirus situation is a moving, and ongoing situation that is constantly changing therefore requiring different responses from all roleplayers. Ensure that you stay in constant communication with your child’s school and teachers to understand how they will be applying the departments directives. Include your child in these conversations so that both of you always have an idea of what is coming next in terms of next steps for matriculant’s learning.

