Kate Middleton discusses maternal mental health in a series of video calls

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has launched a new mental health awareness campaign along with her husband called “Every Mind Matters” with the National Health Service and Public Health England. The mother of three called new moms, midwives, and other health care workers to promote mental health during a time of the coronavirus. This particular video was aimed at discussing maternal mental health.

In a video posted on twitter, Kate is seen congratulating a new mom on her birth, and chatting to her about the effects of the pandemic on pregnancy and birth.

With her conversation with the midwives, she congratulated them for continuing to take care of mom and baby but also asked how they are doing during this time.

The resounding message to new and expecting moms is this: Your mental health is important, so do not be afraid to seek help.

???? The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week #MaternalMHmatters pic.twitter.com/Oup43xquXX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2020

