Thinking of hiring an au pair: here’s everything you need to know

One of these is to hire an au pair to supervise and care for children in the comfort of their homes. Someone who can enrich their children’s lives. We spoke to Marion Smith, owner of Au Pairs Exclusive, to find out what the process is for recruiting, employing and paying an au pair in SA, and how to ensure you find the person who will be the right fit for your family.

The term “au pair“ is French for “on par“ or “equal“

What to know before employing an au pair

What do au pairs earn?

Currently au pairs earn anywhere form R4500 half day up to R15 000 full day (per month)

This depends on qualifications, working hours, number of children in their care and experience. The salary and petrol are paid separately as a log book is kept to determine mileage.

Must they have a car and a license?

A professional au pair must have a car and a valid South African drivers license. Petrol is paid at AA rates for any work related mileage and the car must have the correct insurance for transporting children

Do they require specific qualifications?

A good candidate should have matric, first aid and an au pair course: career au pairs will have qualifications ranging from college courses right up to teaching qualifications.

Will the au pair work full day or half day?

They can work full and half day, but the norm is half day. The children attend school in the morning and the au pair collects them in the afternoon. Au pairs generally attend college / university in the morning

What is a manny?

A manny is the male equivalent of a female au pair who is responsible for caring for children. The role is becoming more popular with families who have sons, where a male nanny is more able to meet the demands and needs of active and sporty boys.

What is the difference between a nanny and an au pair?

A nanny probably won’t have a car and license, and she will also assist with cleaning in the house. An au pair is generally a younger person (usually between 18-30 years of age). Many au pairs are students, so will be studying part time while working

Must the au pair live with you?

In South Africa they generally live out unless they travel on holiday with the family

Additional checks you can request before employing an au pair

Written references from previous positions

Police clearance

Original or certified copies of certificates

Some families also conduct credit checks

What duties can you expect an au pair to perform?

Collect children from school

Assist with homework and projects

Prepare meals and school lunch boxes

Pack school and sports bags

Take the children to extra-mural activities and appointments

Bath the children

Running errands like grocery shopping

This is not an easy route for families, so my recommendation is to interview at least three candidates before making and decisions and have them work a work a short trial period to see how your children react to their new caregiver. Having placed staff for over 14 years in homes I can say it is imperative that the children and au pair have a bond.

