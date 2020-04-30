What about daycare centers and creches?

Parliament has been in and out of meetings discussing the issue of back-to-school for millions of South African children. Today, the department of education addressed the parents in a media briefing.

Numerous points were discussed by ministers Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande.

However, no information was provided regarding what happens to Early Childhood Development centers (ECD). These are the institutions that moms and dads take their children so that there is someone to look after them for the bulk of the day. Young children also need stimulation and interaction with other children.

The media briefing, like the Zoom parliamentary briefing yesterday, did not address what should happen to ECD centers. Parents are still paying those fees, and some can receive online lessons whilst some cannot. There is still a lot of uncertainty of the way forward for these parents and children.

Motshekga does acknowledge the concerns parents have because ECD centres are not only for learning but have a psychosocial benefit for young children. All the questions parents have about who will take care of their children do not go unrecognised.

She emphasises the importance of planning properly and being completely ready because the wellbeing of the children take precedence.

