Minister of education urges parents to continue paying fees

The Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has addressed the questions parents have been unclear about in a media briefing held today.

She encouraged parents in fee-paying schools to continue to pay school fees. Motshekga stated that the fees were for the payment of School Governing Body (SGB) appointed teachers who are not paid by the department.

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande also addressed concerns for higher learning students who are still receiving NSFAS allowances during this academic year. Their fees will also continue getting paid.

Parents are required to continue to pay these fees even if the proposed date for reopening for grade 8 learners was initially 1 July.

According to Angie Motshekga, “12.4 million students are in public schools”. And a lot of these public schools are fee-paying schools.

If parents are unable to pay these fees, Angie advises that these parents should “make arrangements with the school”.

