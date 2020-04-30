Matrics to write combined exam in November

Today Minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, presented the department’s proposal for the phased-in approach in a media briefing. With regards to matrics who more than anyone need to keep their education going. Here’s a basic guide to understanding what this means for matrics of the 2020 class.

The school calendar will be gazetted once the administrative work has been completed.

Teachers to return to work on 18 May 2020 and then Grade 12 and 7 learners go back to school on the 1st of June 2020.

So if there are 100 matriculants for example – they will have the whole school to themselves.

Learners and teachers will be screened everyday.Classes will be sanitised, pupils hands will be sanitised when entering classrooms.

Social distancing measures will be in place: Physical distances in classrooms with not more than 2 learners sharing desks: No hugging or handshaking. No Direct contact allowed. Cloth masks to be worn by learners and teachers at all times. *subjected by approval by the department of health

The May/June Matric have been postponed and these examinations will be combined with the November examinations.

A new timetable for the merged examinations will be communicated for matrics to start preparing

Matriculants will ultimately be assessed according to how far the curriculum would have been by the time they are being tested.

