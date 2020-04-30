What does back-to-school look like for kids around the world?

As South Africa gears up to reopen schools, countries like Denmark and China have reopened their school gates to students.

To ensure that children are not at risk, these schools have implemented strategies that would maintain hygiene and social distancing.

Denmark

On the 15 April 2020, Denmark opened some of its schools and implemented the below strategies to ensure proper hygiene and social distancing.

These included:

Each child now has their own desk

Students are sitting two yards (2 meters) away from each other

They are only allowed to play in small groups during recess

They wash their hands every hour for the full 6 hours of school

China

After 99 days of lockdown, China opened its school doors on the 26 April 2020 to younger kids in grades 1, 2, and 3. Teachers and students in Zangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province in East China came up with creative social distancing strategies that will ensure that kids maintain a 1m space between each other.

Desks were spaced to maintain the 1m requirement

Teachers and students wear masks

Kids designed funky winged hats that ensure that they don’t get too close to their peers

Taiwan

Taiwanese students went back to school after a short lockdown in February. When they went back to school, the administration had implemented a few changes:

Teachers and students are required to wear masks

Desks have been split up to implement social distancing

Norway

On 20 April Norway reopened some schools after entering into lockdown on March 12. This reopening took place even after parents objected to this proposal.

The changes that they implemented included:

Only 15 students are allowed in a class

Social distancing guidelines are drawn as flowers on the ground to ensure that kids abide by them

