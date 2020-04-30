If sending kids back to school is not an option – what is?

In light of the recovery plan laid out by the department of education yesterday, parents took to social media to voice their feelings. A lot of parents were considering an alternative to taking their children back to school as the department is recommending.

Schools are scheduled to reopen sometime in May for matriculants and grade 7s. The date has not yet been confirmed. Some parents are refusing to take their children back before we get to level 1 of the lockdown.

Read: Parents speak out about back to school – ‘better to repeat a grade than going to the grave’

A lot of parents are considering these options:

Deregistering

Parents took to social media to protest against their children going back to school. The hashtag #DepartmentofBasicEducation trended number one as parents wanted to cancel the 2020 school year.

Parents who cannot afford this option are those that need to work, and their children have no one to homeschool with while they are gone.

One mom on social media said “until our numbers hit zero, a parents first priority must be their children”.

Homeschooling

A lot of parents are considering continuing homeschooling their children. They are acknowledging that it is daunting and that parents are not teachers. It is, however, a safer option that ensures that their kids are not exposed to the coronavirus by using public transport and gathering with a lot of other children at schools.

A mom on Facebook said “I would like for schools to give us the option to continue to homeschool for those who are able. This will free up space in the schools for physical distancing the kids who are not able to homeschool.”

Also read:The best online learning resources to make homeschooling easier

Getting an au pair

This is a more costly option for parents, but a consideration nonetheless. Parents are feeling overwhelmed by their jobs, taking care of the home, plus teaching the kids. An au pair will play a key role in ensuring that the kids are learning and are also entertained.

Parents can have live-in assistance, and a caregiver should they be in essential services and have to go to work.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.