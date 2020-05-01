Blogger Aisha O’Reily answers our mom questions

Mommy Blogger and UNICEF Digital Influencer Aisha O’Reily of Aisha and Life took a few moments to answer our mom questions. With her second baby on the way, Aisha shares how her pregnancy plays a part in her current mom guilt, and her other motherhood experiences.

Being a mom is …. the hardest, most challenging, most life-affirming and most rewarding journey I’ll ever be on

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he/she … didn’t wipe his bum after using the loo.

The last time I cried was when my child…told me I was being ugly. It was a stressful lockdown day and both of us were a bit on edge. He burst out crying and told me I was being ugly to him, which I felt horrible for and I cried in private afterwards.

My advice to other moms would be…Forgive yourself, give yourself grace. You’re also human and aren’t perfect. You have good days and bad but press the reset button every day for you and your children.

My favourite part about being a mom is…Seeing how the things I teach him stick, seeing how his behaviour or development is being directly influenced by me. It’s a bit scary sometimes, but I’m honoured to have this position in his life

The biggest challenge is…discipline. It’s always been something I struggle with but I know it’s really important to shape him.

My biggest mom guilt is when…I’m currently 7 months pregnant and I feel guilty when I can’t do things with him that I usually can do, or when I’m too tired to play with him.

My success as a parent is measured by…how good of a person he ends up becoming. It’s not about what he ends up doing for work, or who he ends up marrying – is he a good person? Is he respectful, is he kind, is he compassionate?

