Parents speak out about back to school – ‘better to repeat a grade than going to the grave’

The department of basic education set out their proposal for a phased in approach to the reopening of schools which will see South African kids going back to school in May. Originally dates were proposed for 6 May shortly afterwards 18 May was mentioned as a proposed date. Today the media briefing which was meant to happen at 10. 30 was postponed to 16.30.

Also Read: Questions parents will be asking about the department of education’s back-to-school plan

This is what parents think of the DBE’s proposal:

Ria Mojela-Mabanga “Children must not go to school now because we are still on the early stage of this pandemic,how are they going to keep social distance if kids are 50 in a class i think the ministers only concentrated on the private schools because those schools are not overcrowded.

My kids are not going back to school is better to repeat a grade than going to the grave”

Debra Wolmarans “I don’t want my children to go back soon. I think kids are really resilient and can easily make up the work they miss through being homeschooled. Even if one learner catches this and dies, the cost will be too much. I don’t want to hinder education but traditional classrooms are overrated. We have to get with the times and evolve. With modern day times come modern day solutions. We just have to figure it out.”

Bronwen Bell “I definitely would! I homeschool but I would certainly hold off sending my kids back to school now. In the Western Cape, epidemiologists are predicting our numbers to double within the next 8 days! We are taking all the precautions that we can. Who can guarantee that other families are doing the same?”

Leroné Lazenby “Nobody is mentioning what is supposed to happen with preschools or daycares, where social distancing is impossible! Although all sources say that children do not have severe symptoms, they can still be exposed at school, and then go on to infect their parents/grandparents/housekeepers etc.”

Phiwokuhle Msimango:

“My son is in grade 7 and I’m glad they are going back to school. He can’t be as effective at home as when he’s at school. I feel like we’ve got the situation under control.We also need get back to some semblance of normality.”

Anzolette Saville:

“I don’t think it’s safe to send the kids back, however my son really does need to get back being that he’s in grade 7. Even parliament won’t be going back as yet, so why are they making the kids go back.The school has sent us a survey link which we needed to complete regarding online learning and availability we have to computers and internet and so on.”

Sechaba Moekoena:

“We need to build an immunity, so we must all go out and get it and just be immune to it.”

Celeste Baliraj:

“I don’t believe we can afford not to send kids back but it’s about how it’s done. A staggered approach seems the only way. With perhaps a half day (half class) approach to limit numbers. The staggered approach seems more sensible to me than sending everyone back after winter. Firstly, the kids would have lost too much time by then and then you may as well write off the year but also, it will give schools more time to test the situation and put additional measures in place for when everyone does return. You also cannot let kids progress to another grade which is some of the crazy comments I’ve been hearing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.