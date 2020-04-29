Questions parents will be asking about the department of education’s back-to-school plan

The department of education has shared an update regarding back-to-school plans and Grade 7s and Grade 12s could be returning to school first on 6 May 2020 and teachers on 4 May 2020. These dates are still tentative and yet to be confirmed. However, Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule has suggested that the re-opening schools on this date is not achievable after the plan was presented.

Some concerns parents may have:

Which students will go back to school first?

Grade 7s and 12s will be the first group of students to go back to school. These students have been identified as critical to return to school first.

What if my kids aren’t in Grade 7 or 12?

The department has outlined which grades will return to school on which date with high school attending kids going first and Grade Rs going last on 15 July 2020.

Who will provide masks and sanitiser for my kids?

Schools will disinfect schools daily and provide hand sanitiser as part of its requirements and the department has said it will provide masks for learners. A basic hygiene package is being developed which includes sanitiser, handwashing soap, gloves, masks and thermometers.

How will schools be sanitised?

Classrooms will be sanitised prior to start of the school, and children will be required to sanitise hands when entering classrooms. No desk-clustering will be allowed and movement of learners between classes will be limited. Only two pupils will be allowed to share a desk.

What will the school terms look like for the rest of the year?

The department may take a phasing-in approach:

How will break time and socialising work at schools in terms of social distancing?

Schools with overcrowding and learners of more than 40 per class will advertise additional posts for teachers. All learners will be required to wear masks, no mass public events such as choir or sports will be carried out during this period. Activities such as hugging, handshaking and direct contact are to be avoided.

When will exams take place and how will the curriculum change?

Aside from Grade 12s, the curriculum will be trimmed and reorganised. The annual teaching plan will be amended by subject and Life Orientation will address personal hygiene, trauma and self-study skills.

Grade 12 learners will write a full set of exams set to take place in October/November with the June examinations falling away. Prelim exams will still take place in September and results of final exams will be released in mid/end January 2021.

What if my child uses public transport?

The education department envisions that it will work with the department of transport to ensure buses are sanitised prior to the start of the trip, that hands are sanitised and it will manage social distancing between learners. Again the wearing of masks throughout the school day will be compulsory.

How often will my child be subjected to screening?

A child’s temperature will be checked prior to entering a classroom, and will then be required to constantly sanitize their hands.

What happens if one of the children or a staff member at my child’s school has Covid-19?

Mandatory screening will be done on all students before they enter a classroom. Their temperature will be taken and if it is higher than normal, the student will be moved into an isolated room for further testing.

What about school fees?

Students are missing over 5 weeks of classroom time, but there has not been any news from the department regarding the way forward regarding school fees.

What if my child has a compromised immune system?

Learners with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and diabetes will be advised to learn from home whenever schools are given the green light to re-open when the country goes into a softer state of lockdown in May.

