5 parenting podcasts to listen to get you through lockdown

Podcasts have created a good platform for people to listen to and engage in important conversations.

Parenting podcasts are playing an important role in discussing issues that parents go through daily. There are numerous of these podcasts on platforms like Spotify, Apple, and Google Podcasts.

Here is a curated list of local parenting podcasts that South African parents should be listening to.

The Great Equalizer

The Great Equalizer podcast is described as unfiltered, honest and (at times) irreverent account of the realities of being a parent in modern-day South Africa.

Listen here.

The UnPodcast: Its About YOU

The UnPodcast host Caitlyn de Beer shares a weekly podcast on parenting and offers her thoughts on motherhood, wellbeing and managing your beautiful self!

Listen here.

The Baby Brunch Podcast

Hosted by Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, the Baby Brunch features fun and insightful conversations with ordinary parents, offer support, inspiration and advice for parents, moms and moms-to-be.

Listen here.

Parenting with Nikki Bush

Creative Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, has helped hundreds of thousands of parents to build fabulous relationships with their children by turning very ordinary, everyday moments into extraordinary memories. Every Saturday she helps those tuned into Weekend Breakfast with Phemelo Motene!

Listen here.

Parenting Great Kids with Dr. Meg Meeker

America’s Dr. Meg Meeker, known as the country’s trusted authority on parenting, teens, and children’s health, offers practical insights to help parents simplify. The pediatrician, mother and best selling author engages with experts and parents to take on relevant issues. Listen here.

Ask Afro Daddy

Terrence Mentor aka Afro Daddy gives parenting a dose of his humour and passion for fatherhood in his podcast. He talks about adoption and the ups and downs of parenting.

Listen here.

