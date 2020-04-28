Being a parent 28.4.2020 01:00 pm

‘What important questions do you need the Minister to answer?’ asks dep. of education on twitter

Karabo Mokoena
Parents, teachers and students ask important questions regarding the department’s plans for schooling and higher education.

Parents and teachers did not hold back when the department  of basic education asked them what questions Ministers Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande  need to address during the next briefing. In under 24 hours, the tweet had over 3000 comments. Here are some of them:

Here are a couple of tweets that sparked conversations online.

