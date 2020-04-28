‘What important questions do you need the Minister to answer?’ asks dep. of education on twitter

Parents and teachers did not hold back when the department of basic education asked them what questions Ministers Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande need to address during the next briefing. In under 24 hours, the tweet had over 3000 comments. Here are some of them:

With the media briefing postponed, here is a question for when it eventually takes place: pic.twitter.com/A2npQ8MjOP — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) April 27, 2020

Here are a couple of tweets that sparked conversations online.

I am a teacher at Warrenton(northern Cape). How will the department deal with teachers/learners who have underlying conditions like cancer, asthma, bronchitis etc. — Tebogo Ziwa Magano (@tlmagano) April 27, 2020

Why don’t you consider moving the school/education term to start after winter and run till June next year? The long vacation should then be in June / July and December can be a short break between Christmas and New years. The new grade 1’s will therefore only start after Jul. — MvtH (@MvtH17) April 27, 2020

How are you going to address the issue of social or physical distancing in township schools that has got over 60learners per class? How is the phased in of grades going to help while in actual fact at the end of the day all learners will be back at school? — MotshutshuDzi (@matlou_odirile) April 27, 2020

How is the minister going to ensure that learners and staff are not infecting each other with CoronaVirus? Schools have overcrowded classrooms and are understaffed. No proper water and sanitation in rural schools #lockdown pic.twitter.com/9ydkD1ep2X — Vincent (@Da_Vince2) April 27, 2020

How are gonna frequently supply sanitisers and masks end ensure availability of water tanks, water and soap at school, covid19 screening equipment to screen learners and teachers every morning, whose responsibility is it gonna be? How are u going to monitor it? — Njabulo???????????????????????? (@Njabulound) April 27, 2020

Has the schools that have burnt and vandalised been fixed and assisted and are they safe and ready for students? — Elindi van den Heever (@ElindiH) April 27, 2020

1 What’s your plan for containing the pandemic, after schools reopen? 2 Are you planning to employ more educators and build more classrooms to enhance social distancing during teaching and learning? — Bro Yaya (@BroYaya2) April 27, 2020

Why are u allowing schools to reopen but still forbid large social gatherings?? We live in South Africa, some schools have classes with over 50 kids in it , about 300+ a grade !! This is a breading ground for infections ! — khizzy (@khizraaaahh) April 28, 2020

Simple question, what happens to a learner that spreads the virus to his/her guardian, the guardian passes away from the virus, who then becomes the new guardian of the learner? Who is now responsible for the death of the guardian? — Yusuf Hamid (@Yusuf__Hamid) April 27, 2020

When will children in chrech start going to creche since most parents will be going back to work? — Mphoentle (@Mphoent06985879) April 27, 2020

