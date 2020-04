Margaret Adenuga recently made headlines on CNN for giving birth to twins (a boy and a girl) at the age of 68 following four cycles of IVF treatments. Adenuga’s babies were delivered at 37 weeks at a hospital in Lagos, after Margaret had through three previous IVF procedures before finally having twins.

The birth of Adenuga and her husband Noah Adenuga (77) getting married 1974. The couple shared that they never gave up even on their dream even after the several failed IVF treatments.

The doctor who delivered the babies, Dr. Adeyemi Okunowo, told CNN, a specialist team was assembled at the hospital to monitor the pregnancy because of her age.”As an elderly woman and a first-time mother, it was a high-risk pregnancy and also because she was going to have twins but we were able to manage her pregnancy to term,” Okunowo explained.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.