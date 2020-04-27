This is what level 4 means for you and your kids

Effective 1 May 2020, South Africa will enter level 4 of the gradual lifting of the lockdown. The lifting does not mean that everything is going back normal. It will take some time until that happens.

So in the interim, how is level 4 going to look for parents?

School

The department of education has not yet confirmed when schools will reopen. The general assumption is that grades will be phased in slowly like the country’s workforce.

So far, kids will continue being homeschooled and learning online. The department has said it will brief media this week with further updates.

Movement

People will be subjected to screenings in public and work spaces, and everyone is required to wear a mask when they are in public.

The government has placed a curfew that requires people to only move around between 8pm to 5am.

Single parents will need to consider this when transporting children between parents during this time.

E-hailing services such as uber will be allowed subject to curfew and restrictions.

Shopping

Stores have started implementing a rule that only one family member will be allowed in the store to shop. Timeslive reported that a single mom that was asked to leave their child outside if they wanted to shop. The sign outside Virginia Circle stated “Dear Valued Customers, for your own safety we can only allow one family member to enter the store for your essential shopping. Requirements from government.”

Alternatives for single parents may have to be to purchase essentials online. Calling the store ahead of time may be helpful to see what the store’s policy is in this regard as some may deliver to your door directly from the store.

The government has also relaxed the rules and parents can purchase other products like winter clothes, blankets, heaters and technological devices like phones and chargers. Ackermans and Pep stores have also opened certain stores to sell baby essentials. For the latest updates click here

Food

Like movement, ordering cooked food online will also be subjected to a curfew. The restaurants will not be opened for customers to order, or even take away. Food can be purchased through delivery only.

This may help ease some of the stress parents may feel about cooking everyday.

Caregiving

If you are required to go back to work and your child is still at home, you can get your domestic worker or caregiver to come back to work if you are a level 4 employee.

