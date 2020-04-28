Toddler-approved family workout

If you’re a parent to a toddler, you know how difficult it is to get a workout in while they’re around. You also know how hard it is to help them burn off all the energy they have, especially during lockdown.

Research has found that children between the ages of three and five years old need a total of three hours of active play per day. Wow!

If your toddler goes to school, they probably clock most of that exercise in the school playground, but now that we’re all stuck at home for the nationwide lockdown and can’t even take the kids to a park, it’s hard to ensure that little bodies get all the healthy movement they need. There are online workouts, but many of the family workouts are more suited to older children with longer concentration spans and more advanced coordination.

A toddler-approved dance workout

Thankfully, here’s a workout from the YouTube channel Ryan’s World that you could try and do with your young children.

It’s not the same as running and playing outdoors with friends, but during lockdown, and over the winter months, trying a few family workouts helps keep everyone active while we have to practise physical distancing.

I did this dance workout with my three-and-half-year-old and he seemed to enjoy it. He even talked about his favourite bug after the bug dance (it’s towards the end). As an adult, I thought it was a great little workout – I moved as much as I could to get my heart rate up and enjoyed the little energetic burst of silliness – something we could all benefit from during these tough times.

