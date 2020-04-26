Being a parent 26.4.2020 10:24 pm

UPDATE: Department of basic education postpones briefing

Parenty Staff
UPDATE: Department of basic education postpones briefing

South Africa - Pretoria - 5 April 2019 - Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga during the launch of the Textbook Evaluation report of the ministerial task team. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Parents will have to continue to wait for an official update from the department.

The department of basic education (DBE) had tweeted on Friday that an inter-ministerial briefing would take place on Monday with media and the minister, Angie Motshekga.

Over the weekend the department also tweeted that they had set a time for 2pm for the media briefing.

On Sunday the department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga tweeted that the DBE has decided to postpone its virtual briefing, saying that the postponement is due to the department’s need “to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the National Command Council (NCC) later this week.”

The briefing will take place this week with  the exact date yet to be announced.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Virus has ‘exposed fault lines in SA education system’, forum hears 23.4.2020
What we should be teaching kids – that’s not in the school curriculum 23.4.2020
Managing matric in a time of turmoil 20.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 