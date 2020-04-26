UPDATE: Department of basic education postpones briefing

The department of basic education (DBE) had tweeted on Friday that an inter-ministerial briefing would take place on Monday with media and the minister, Angie Motshekga.

Over the weekend the department also tweeted that they had set a time for 2pm for the media briefing.

On Sunday the department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga tweeted that the DBE has decided to postpone its virtual briefing, saying that the postponement is due to the department’s need “to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the National Command Council (NCC) later this week.”

The briefing will take place this week with the exact date yet to be announced.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.