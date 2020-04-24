Being a parent 24.4.2020 05:30 pm

Black Coffee uses lockdown to teach son basics of life

The DJ said that he’s loving spending the time with his son and seeing himself as a father which he never gets to do with his demanding life as a DJ.

In an Instagram LIVE Q & A  interview with Scoop Makhathini, renowned DJ Black Coffee recently reflected on his time with his son at home.

“I am quarantining with my son. It is a blessing that I am spending time with him and now everything is real.Like, someone needs to wash the dishes, someone needs to look after the dog. We are not used to washing our cars and yesterday we had to do it. I had to teach him how to wash a car. I was like Mr Miyagi, telling my boy to wax on and off …” he explains.

