The department of basic education to address the way forward on Monday

Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation yesterday in a briefing that he was highly praised for.

The first citizen informed the nation that the lockdown will be gradually lifted from the 1st of May 2020 and that we will enter level 4 of the recovery plan. He detailed some of the sectors that will slowly be introduced until we go into level 1.

During his address however, no mention was made of schooling as parents wonder when schools will open and how children will be evaluated for the rest of the year. Importantly, parents are also asking if schools do open, how will hygiene be managed?

The department recently tweeted that an inter-ministerial briefing will take place on Monday, and the minister, Angie Motshekga will address some of these key concerns. Higher education minister Blade Nzimande will also be part of this briefing.

