Being a parent 24.4.2020 03:00 pm

The department of basic education to address the way forward on Monday

Karabo Mokoena
The department of basic education to address the way forward on Monday

South Africa - Pretoria - 5 April 2019 - Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga during the launch of the Textbook Evaluation report of the ministerial task team. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

A press briefing will soon be held and all these burning questions will be addressed

Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation yesterday in a briefing that he was highly praised for.

The first citizen informed the nation that the lockdown will be gradually lifted from the 1st of May 2020 and that we will enter level 4 of the recovery plan. He detailed some of the sectors that will slowly be introduced until we go into level 1.

During his address however, no mention was made of schooling as parents wonder when schools will open and how children will be evaluated for the rest of the year. Importantly, parents are also asking if schools do open, how will hygiene be managed?

The department recently tweeted that an inter-ministerial briefing will take place on Monday, and the minister, Angie Motshekga will address some of these key concerns. Higher education minister Blade Nzimande will also be part of this briefing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Motshekga to hand over new toilets to KwaZulu-Natal school 12.3.2019
Classes resume in Mpumalanga schools after protests 14.6.2018
Minister plans to close small schools: report 11.1.2015



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 