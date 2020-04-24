Eva Mendes explains why she does not share pictures of her children online

In a recent Instagram post, Eva Mendez responded to a comment regarding why she never posts about her daughters or her lover, Ryan Gosling.

The two have been together for 9 years, and never talk or post about their relationships and two daughters Esmerelda, 5, and 3-year-old Amada.

Mendez explained that “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” she commented. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life.”

This sparked a big debate about privacy and what people are posting online, particularly with their children. She continued to explain that she will not post pictures of her daughters until they are old enough to consent.

