5 Binge-worthy Apple TV+ shows to help parents curb that cabin fever

Hand’s up if you have been getting a whole lot more screen time during the lockdown. No judgement here – unsurprisingly, mobile phones were voted as the most-used device during the stay-at-home period, with TVs coming in at second place.

With all of us being forced to isolate, it’s only natural that we’ll turn to our well-loved devices to keep boredom at bay. Smart TVs enable us to stay connected with loved ones, get all the latest news on COVID-19 and – of course – stay entertained with plenty of TV series and movies.

More choice

Loaded with lockdown challenges and recommendations about what shows to stream, the internet has become our go-to source of information for passing the time. But with a whole new world of viewing choice, how do we decide what to watch? Decision fatigue is a real thing!

With shows and movies from the world’s most creative storytellers, may we recommend Apple TV+ for your viewing pleasure. While you may not get the sheer volume of shows that more well-known streaming services offer, Apple TV+ makes up for it in quality and star-studded casts.

Now compatible with 2019 and 2020 LG smart TVs, here are five exclusive shows you can binge on Apple TV+. You can thank us later.

The Morning Show

An award-winning Apple original that offers an inside look at what it takes to work in the cut-throat world of morning television, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell star as co-anchors of a popular breakfast news show. The drama also features Reese Witherspoon as an impulsive field reporter and Jennifer’s new on-air rival.

Servant

With an impressive line-up of Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley all grown up) and an eerie storyline, this psychological horror is not for the faint-hearted. The series revolves around a Philadelphia couple who are mourning the loss of their baby with a reborn doll and creepy nanny.

SEE

Who doesn’t love Jason Momoa? The Hawaiian hunk leads this sci-fi drama, set in a dystopian future where humans can no longer see and are forced to adapt to blindness to survive. Everything changes when a set of twins is miraculously born with their sight intact.

Dickinson

This laugh-a-minute historical comedy-drama is sure to lift your spirits between mundane chores. The coming-of-age story of Emily Dickinson, Hailee Steinfeld stars as the rebellious poet, donned in traditional attire and equipped with modern-day humour.

Oprah’s Book Club

Another must-watch on Apple TV+, Oprah Winfrey is back with her famed book club. What started in 1996 and was once an integral part of her daytime TV show, the rejuvenated series will see the TV queen interview selected authors, with new episodes premiering every two months. Bookworms, this is the show for you when you need a break from those page-turners.

Appealing to a wide range of audiences and satisfying every kind of series craving, LG and Apple TV+ have your back during lockdown. Get stuck into one of these entertaining shows, and before you know it, you’ll be doing what you love with the people you love.

