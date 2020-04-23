Will the kids be all right? – Concerns regarding academic performance mount

At this current moment, parents across the world are in the same boat: Everyone is concerned about the academic wellbeing of their children.

By the end of the lockdown scheduled for the 30th of April in South Africa, school-going children will have lost out on six weeks of school work. Schools are making an active effort to guide parents through homeschooling their kids.

The reality is that homeschooling is difficult. That is why not every parent opts for it. But right now, parents don’t have a choice.

Parents are finding it hard to keep up to the classroom pace, and that is okay.

Psychologist Benedict Mhlongo says that this time is evoking a lot of fears and dire emotions of uncertainty. Parents are experiencing these emotions in multiplication because of the concern for their children.

The practicalities of the lockdown translate differently to what people hoped to achieve. Trying to fit in 2 hours of school work is not a possibility for all families. Some parents had personal goals that are not coming to fruition due to the stress caused by the lockdown.

Mhlongo, therefore, suggests that parents use this time to teach their children lessons that are not on the curriculum. “Parents can look at aspects such as emotional intelligence, bullying, performance anxiety, culture, and familial values” Mhlongo says.

Children do not only learn when sitting on a desk. They can learn through play and even conversations. Mhlongo says “Early child development relies more on lively interactive acts that require them to be vocal and present”.

The uncertainties regarding when the lockdown will be officially lifted and when children will go back to school are mounting. Regardless of that, this academic setback will not put them at a disadvantage in the future.

Many other children have experienced wars that have delayed their education for years and still managed to get ahead and be successful. A Facebook post shared a war story that led to a 4-year schooling delay. The individual still managed to start learning English at age 14 and proceeded to complete their university education.

Therefore, go easy on yourself and the kids. Everyone is simply trying to navigate this new normal they best way they can, even the kids. So, it makes sense if they are not up to school work now and again. They are as overwhelmed and stressed out like their parents.

But they will grow up to be mature, hardworking and successful adults. They will be okay.

