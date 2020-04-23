WATCH: This video of celeb mom Dineo Ranaka being a child is everything

The coronavirus lockdown has South Africans and everyone around the world taking to social media to share what they’re up to in their households during this time.

Others, like celeb mum Dineo Ranaka, are keeping us entertained while helping us cope with the strain of the coronavirus pandemic with their lighthearted social media content.

Ranaka, the DJ and celeb mom is showing off some impressive acting skills in a series of hilarious Tik Tok videos. In a particularly cute video she’s seen impersonating a child and it is every.single.thing! Watch it below:

