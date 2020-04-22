Department of education launches more ways to learn – minus celebs

The department of education together with partners has now extended the Covid-19 learner support programme to two DSTV channels namely 1KZN (261) and Soweto TV (251) in a bid to increase access to it. The school is supporting learners who are learning from home because of the coronavirus which resulted in the countrywide lockdown which started on March 26.

Also Read: SA celebs as teachers? Parents are not having it

This extension comes off the back of heavy criticism from parents when as part of the Departments Covid-19 support programme they offered “book club” or “reading club”as one of the many initiatives launched which consisted of various celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo’s new husband, holding virtual reading sessions for learners in Grade R to 3. South Africans got the hashtag #celebritiesarenotteachers trending as they shared their disagreement about the decision to use celebrities as teachers.

In the latest announcement to extend the learner support programme the department highlights that their TV extension shouldn’t be confused with the “Reading club” which featured the various celebs.

Also Read: Social media wants DBE to know ‘celebrities are not teachers’

The digital learning and teaching school, has been conducting classes via the Africa Teen Geeks YouTube Channel, Facebook Page and Zoom. Instead the Department states that with regards to the extension to the tv channels the media partners (1KZN and Soweto TV) came on board at no cost to carry the digital school on their channels and that there are 54 qualified teachers assisting learners for free and the service will now be accessible on the television channels.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.