WATCH: This baby’s reaction bowls Trevor Noah over

Even Trevor Noah couldn’t resist all this cuteness.

Host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah was so impressed by this baby’s reaction in a video posted by their mom that he shared it on his own Instagram. Noah expressed how impressed he was with the way the baby react to being thrown a bottle in the video.

The video was also a hit with Noah’s followers as some responded calling it the cutest quarantine video of the day while others took the opportunity to urge him to have children of his own so he can post their videos.

 

