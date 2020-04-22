Being a parent 22.4.2020 11:52 am

Social media reacts to coronavirus child grant increase: ‘We wish it was being given in vouchers’

Parenty staff
Beneficiaries of child grants will get an additional R300 in May, and an extra R500 extra from June to October and reactions have been mixed.

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion coronavirus support package to ease the financial strain of the coronavirus lockdown on citizens.

As part of this child grant beneficiaries will get an additional R300 in May, and an extra R500 extra from June to October.

Here’s what parents on Facebook think of this announcement:

Bronwen Bell Considering what they are getting now, it’s bound to help somewhat.

Diosa Ntshingila I think the recipients must be grateful whether its enough or not.Half a loaf is better than nothing,the increased amount will definitely patch somewhere.

Rene Henrico R500 = about a Giga pack diapers (on special) + 1.8kg Formula (certain brand) so…it will def help I think…????

Meanwhile on Twitter:

DJ Warras, was being dragged for his comments on the matter

Other South Africans also weighed in:

