Social media reacts to coronavirus child grant increase: ‘We wish it was being given in vouchers’

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion coronavirus support package to ease the financial strain of the coronavirus lockdown on citizens.

As part of this child grant beneficiaries will get an additional R300 in May, and an extra R500 extra from June to October.

Here’s what parents on Facebook think of this announcement:

Meanwhile on Twitter:

DJ Warras, was being dragged for his comments on the matter

Why because I was about to call ???????? @UmalambaneZN ukuzwa uvo lwakhe ngale tweet yakho.???? pic.twitter.com/VS4N8EKav8 — Tee-Kay????????‍♂️???? (@agribha) April 21, 2020

How am I lying ????????‍♀️ the problem with twitter is the characters are limited. That IS the point I was trying to make because the majority of single mothers have babies from men who have just left because they don’t care. Not because they died. Not because they went to jail. — Warras (@Shady_Lurker) April 21, 2020

Other South Africans also weighed in:

A part of me wishes the increase in the child grant was a supermarket voucher instead of money. Abanye abazali bayayitya imali yabantwana bangabathengeli nokokutya. ???? — LALA (@__Ayabulela) April 21, 2020

Imagine someone sitting at home with 4 children, currently receiving R450x 4 =R1800 now they will receive an extra R2000. 00 = R3800. 00 while someone working hard like domestic workers, teachers at early learning centers, they are not even earning that amount. https://t.co/0av4E1gbDy — Motshidisi C. Zulu (@TshidiMc_Lite) April 21, 2020

At the heart of it, I'm glad that starving children will have food while their parents cant pick up odd jobs. I just pray parents dont squander the money, and also think of their children first ????????

And lord just deal with those who are illegally benefiting from child care grants — Ally (@Mrs_Mathenjwa) April 22, 2020

