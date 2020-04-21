Stranded dad pleads for help to return to SA after son’s death

Johann Claase recently lost his 9-year-old son, Max, to an acute illness during the lockdown. Sadly, Johan is stuck in Mauritius working and is unable to come to South Africa to bury his son.

Max’s mother was unfortunately hospitalised due to an illness a day after her son’s passing.

Max is receiving help from A Home Way From Home, an organisation that is making efforts to offer assistance to South Africans who are currently out of the country.

A Home Way From Home is currently crowdfunding through Give Today, to be able to repatriate fellow South Africans who are currently stuck in Mauritius, including Max’s dad.

If you would like to make a contribution, click here and follow the simple instructions

