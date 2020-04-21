SALOCKDOWN: Child covid-19 cases in SA jump from 5 to 83

In the a press release dated April 2o, 2020 the department of health shares government data that shows 83 children in SA aged 10 years and younger have been infected with Covid-19. Of the 83, 48 are male and 34 are female, with incomplete data on one case.

In an interview a month ago with EWN a month ago Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize expressed concern over the number of new Covid-19 cases amongst children which at the time, stood at 5. As at 19th April there are now 83.

Also Read: Shunned and spat at – Netball SA president opens up about Covid-19 ordeal

Source: http://www.health.gov.za/index.php/component/phocadownload/category/603

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.