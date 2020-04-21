Being a parent 21.4.2020 02:00 pm

SALOCKDOWN: Child covid-19 cases in SA jump from 5 to 83

The novel coronavirus originated in the animal kingdom and jumped to humans . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/AFP/Handout

This is some of the detail from the latest confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa

In the a press release dated April 2o, 2020 the department of health shares government data that shows 83 children in SA aged 10 years and younger have been infected with Covid-19. Of the 83, 48 are male and 34 are female, with incomplete data on one case.

In an interview a month ago with EWN a month ago Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize expressed concern over the number of new Covid-19 cases amongst children which at the time, stood at 5. As at 19th April there are now 83.

