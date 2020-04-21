Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala launches children’s books

Former Miss SA, Bokang Montjane- Tshabalala has launched her own book titled Princess Bokang and also joins a list of celebrities who are reading books to kids as part of the digital school being conducted by the Africa Teen Geeks literacy programme in partnership with the department of Basic Education and other partners during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“I will be reading the Princess Bokang book tomorrow at 13:00 on Microsoft teams as part of the @africateengeeks literacy programme! I truly can’t wait to share this moment with you and your little ones! A story about an a girl from a village, who didn’t need a prince to be a princess, but believed in herself and her dreams she becomes the Princess of Africa,” says Montjane-Tshabalala.

The former Miss SA already has a line of children’s clothing, which she founded together with her soccer star husband Simphiwe Tshabalala, with the mission to give children access to clothes that feature faces that look like them, which retails through Jet and Edgars stores.

Kids can can download Microsoft teams and watch her read today at 13:00.

