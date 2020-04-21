Being a parent 21.4.2020 12:00 pm

Michelle Obama reads her favourite books to kids during lockdown

Karabo Mokoena
Michelle Obama reads her favourite books to kids during lockdown

Instagram

Kids will love a book reading by an inspiring role model.

Virtual book reading has become a popular way for parents to keep their kids entertained and educated. 

An inspiring book reading is when a former First Lady reads her favourite book to your children.

BS Kids, Penguin Young Readers, and Random House Children’s Books have collaborated with Michelle Obama and started virtual sessions they are calling “Mondays with Michelle Obama.”

In a recent post regarding her new initiative, Michelle wrote “As a young parent, I found so much joy in rediscovering my favourite children’s books with my daughters. The time I spent reading with them, creating voices for our favourite characters and beaming with pride as they started to recognise words and read along, is something we all still cherish to this day.”

The kids can join the book reading every Monday at noon which is 18:00 South African time. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Parenty recommends: Audible by Amazon -it’s FREE 1.4.2020
Michelle Obama shares what recently made Barack do the ugly, loud cry 12.2.2020
Michelle Obama wins Grammy for best spoken word album 27.1.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 