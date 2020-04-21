Expecting moms considering home births: What you need to know

As national cases of the coronavirus increase, and more hospitals confirming a diagnosis of some staff members, expecting women are considering having a home birth.

A woman that has been seeing an Obstetrician can switch to midwifery-led care if they are considering a home birth according to our resident midwife Ruwaida Moola.

“The midwife will make you see a gynaecologist as a backup should there be an emergency” says Ruwaida.

Moms who are not on medical aid can also use a midwife and will have the provincial clinic as a backup.

Hospital protocol has drastically changed, which has presented numerous challenges for parents. Now, birthing partners are not allowed in the hospital room where the birth is taking place. Now important people are being excluded from the birthing experience due to the coronavirus.

Home births give parents the flexibility to birth in the comfort of their homes, surrounded by loved ones. According to Home Birth South Africa, a mom “can create the atmosphere to their liking and from room to room”.

The World Health Organisation said it is important that women feel “safe, comfortable and positive about the experience”. Your home is comfortable and safe, and the people around you can offer support and keep you positive.

A lot of midwives and doulas are still offering home birthing services, and the ones that came highly recommended are listed below:

