What to do with the kids today? Cook with Disney

Inspired by Disney’s locally produced live-action show Disney’s Cookabout – Disney thought they would share with you some of their healthy and oh-so delicious recipes that were featured in the recent season of the show.

The cooking show sees kids learn where food comes from, visiting farms around the country before heading back to the kitchen to learn to cook with the ingredients.

So we encourage you to grab the kids, get in the kitchen and whip up some of the fantastic recipes featured.

Featured recipe:

Beef, Peppers and Broccoli Stir-fry

Ingredients

STIR-FRY

20 ml sunflower oil

200 g rump or sirloin steak (at least 50% lean meat), cut into thin strips

½ small onion, sliced thinly

1 garlic clove, crushed

5 ml grated fresh ginger

Pinch of chilli flakes

¼ small red pepper, cut into strips

¼ yellow pepper, cut into strips

100 g broccoli florets

60 ml sliced celery

100 g rice noodles

SAUCE

40 ml soya sauce

15 ml honey

5 ml organic, free range chicken stock

powder

TO SERVE

5 ml toasted sesame seeds

Fresh herbs (eg coriander, parsley or chives)

METHOD

Mix together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and keep aside.

Pour 750 ml of boiling water over the rice noodles and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Drain very well and keep warm.

Stir a little extra oil through the noodles to prevent them from sticking together.

Add half of the oil to a non-stick frying pan on medium heat and fry the onion, garlic, ginger and chilli until the onion is slightly browned. Stir all the time.

Turn the heat up and add the meat. Stir-fry until it is cooked and starts to brown.

Season with a little salt and remove the cooked meat and onions from the frying pan. Keep aside.

Add the rest of the oil to the frying pan, turn down the heat to medium and add the peppers, broccoli and the celery. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the vegetables are cooked but still crisp.

Return the meat and onions to the vegetables in the frying pan and add the sauce.

Cook whilst stirring for 2 minutes. Serve with rice noodles and sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds and some herbs.

