Rachel Kolisi and other celebs navigate doing their kids hair at home

Most of the world is in lockdown at home because of the coronavirus and parents jacks of all trades, including being hairdresssers and these celeb moms are no different:

Rachel Kolisi

This mom tried clapped back at social media followers who judged her for straightening her two year old’s daughters curly hair. “This is a genuine question. Can you please explain how straightening my daughter’s hair for the first time ever is making her feel that straight hair is more beautiful than her curls?” .I wanted to see what MY daughter’s hair looks like straight. If she loves her hair straight, curly, braided or bald, that’s completely up to her. It’s certainly none of your business”, said Kolisi.

Tumi Morake

This comedian is mom is navigating afro hair and asking for tips from other moms.

Kim Kardashian West

The reality tv star has been posting many of the moments that she’s having with all her kids at home and she admits its a lot. She’s enjoying trying hairstyles on North though.

Ciara

The singer is great at being a very stylish pregnant woman plus she is a great hairstylist judging from her work here.

Tamera Mowry

Tamera is mom goals for actually going as far as attempting to cut her daughter’s hair at home!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.