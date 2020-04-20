The Department of Basic Education postpones the May/June re-write examinations

The department of Basic Education has confirmed that the 350 000 students meant to re-write their matric in May/June will no longer be doing this.

This comes after the national lockdown was extended, and uncertainties grew regarding the future of the students. The exams were meant to start on the 4th of May. They have been moved to November 2020, to merge with the final exams of the matric class of 2020. This postponement affects two groups;

-Those who did not meet the requirements to pass matric in previous years

-Those that wanted to improve their current marks

The Director-General of the Department of Basic Education Mr. Mathanzima Mweli confirmed this through letters he wrote to Provincial Heads of the Education Department.

According to the statement “The Department urges all candidates to continue their preparations. Learning and revision material has been made available on the Department website”.

Click here for the full statement.

