TikTok user shares hillarious video of what classroom roll call will sound like in 2026

In case you haven’t heard, parents have started giving their newborns names related to this pandemic. So far, we have Corona, Covid, and Sanitiser.

TikTok user Amor Aus did not hold back when he acted out a classroom roll call in 2026. His creativity was sparked as he came up with over 10 potential names of children.

The names of the twins will have you in stitches.

The video might be funny, but we know that some parents are capable of anything. This really might be a new normal in 2026 classrooms.

Watch the video below:

