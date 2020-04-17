Our Kids 17.4.2020 04:30 pm

TikTok user shares hillarious video of what classroom roll call will sound like in 2026

Karabo Mokoena
Roll call in classroom

Is Pandemic and Korona in class today?

In case you haven’t heard, parents have started giving their newborns names related to this pandemic. So far, we have Corona, Covid, and Sanitiser.

Also read: Parents from India name their baby ‘Sanitiser’

TikTok user Amor Aus did not hold back when he acted out a classroom roll call in 2026. His creativity was sparked as he came up with over 10 potential names of children.

The names of the twins will have you in stitches.

The video might be funny, but we know that some parents are capable of anything. This really might be a new normal in 2026 classrooms.

Also read: Couple name newborn twins Corona and Covid

Watch the video below:

