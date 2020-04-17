Being a parent 17.4.2020 02:00 pm

UPDATE: Children of co-parents can move between parents if they show birth certificate

Parenty staff
16 Apr 2020 | Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates the nation on regulations pertaining to the extension of the lockdown | Image: Twitter / @governmentza

Yesterday government announced new eased lockdown regulations.

With initial announcement of lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa the minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu announced that children of co-parents would not be allowed to move between parents during lockdown. This later changed to be allowed but parents would need to show a court-approved co-parenting plan in order for children to move between them .

Also Read: LOCKDOWN: How to co-parent during a pandemic?

As we enter the lockdown extension period the  minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that moving children between parents would now be allowed as long as the parents could produce at least a birth certificate to prove the connection with their children.

Also Read: Co-parenting in the time of coronavirus: if you and your ex don’t agree, what are your rights?

