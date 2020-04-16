Dad 16.4.2020 03:00 pm

This dad re-enacting a Frozen movie scene with his daughter is dad goals

Parenty staff witter
With over 4 million views, this is the best #dadgoals video on the internet right now.

Aaron Matthews, a father of two girls created a special lockdown memory with her children. He dressed up as Anna from Frozen and re-enacted the coronation day scene.

Aaron and his 3-year-old daughter Cana dressed up in the same green dresses and waltzed around the house singing For the First Time in Forever.

Audiences loved the video, applauding Aaron for nailing parenting. Cana is not only joyous but also throwing in some princess lessons for her dad.

Watch the full video below:

