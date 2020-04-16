Being a parent 16.4.2020 01:00 pm

Parents from India name their baby ‘Sanitiser’

Karabo Mokoena
Get used to these names.

The outbreak of the coronavirus is not only influencing our lifestyles, but also the decisions we make.

It has also inspired a wave of creative names (or lack thereof). Like this father in New Delhi, India, who is so inspired by the Indian government’s coronavirus initiatives, that he named his child Sanitiser.

Omveer, Santiser’s father explained during an interview on India Today Television that sanitisers have become a household essential, and that is why he named the baby after this commodity.

The Indian government also registered the birth of Baby Lockdown on the 6th of April. This comes after the birth of Corona and Covid who were also born recently.

