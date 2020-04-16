WATCH: SA teachers try to navigate online learning in hilarious video

This forced quick implementation of online learning due to the South African lockdown has come with a number of hilarious fail moments as both students and teachers come to grips with the new normal way of learning.

A Pietermaritsburg school, St John’s Diocesan School for Girls recently shared this hilarious video complete with flatulent pets and interrupting children compilation of all the funny moments their teachers have had while conducting online lessons.

When Online Teaching Goes Wrong… Like the rest of the world, we will be heading into a new world of teaching, unlike what we've ever experienced before. It's exciting and perhaps a bit daunting too, but our teachers have spent HOURS training, practising and getting ready for tomorrow: the very first, totally virtual day of school at St John's D.S.G.They've also had a good laugh at themselves! So, in the spirit of fun, they've put together a "blooper reel" of everything that could go wrong during online teaching (and they are putting measures in place to ensure these awkward online moments – hopefully! – do not occur) ????Well done to our phenomenal teachers. We are so proud of you for all your effort, hard work and sacrifice during this time! ???? Posted by St John's D.S.G. on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

The video is clearly a hit because so far it’s been shared over 14000 times and had nearly 500 comments.

