SALOCKDOWN: SASSA food parcels for families in distress

Social security agency SASSA has asked families facing distress during the lockdown to contact them and receive food parcels. All applications should be made by either calling 0800 60 10 11 or by sending an email to grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za.

The CEO of SASSA Busisiwe Memela says, “For us we cannot provide support unless people go through the process of applying for a food parcel. Now because there’s huge numbers. The numbers that are currently coming through our call centres are 15o people per minute, that’s 9000 calls per hour and we are trying to get additional support so we can get to those who qualify to get the parcels.”

“What we need to clarify is that not everybody qualifies though. So for example if a person is already receiving a social grant they don’t qualify for a food parcel,” adds Memela.

