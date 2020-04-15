Moms, here’s 3 ways to replenish moisture in your hands

We’re in a new normal with the coronavirus and are all washing our hands more than we ever have before (unless of course you were always obsessive compulsive). In following the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations to curb the spread of the coronavirus by washing our hands regularly, we unfortunately have dry hands as a result.

Also Read: Parenty recommends: Home made facials for moms

Here’s how you can replenish moisture in you hands today:

Exfoliate then moisturise

Exfoliating helps remove dead ad dry skin cells so removing these with exfoliating mixture before your moisturise can help your hands absorb moisture even more. Make an exfoliator by mixing olive oil and 1 to 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar.

Try coconut oil as a moisturiser

Coconut oil is great for moisture replenishment as it contains vitamin E and healthy fats, which help to hydrate and also make skin smooth.

Try overnight treatments

When hands are dry from over -washing it’s a great idea to treat them overnight. To do this, apply a thick layer of moisturizing lotion or cream or vaseline on your hands just before you go to bed. Then put on socks, gloves, or mittens over the hands. Doing this will help to keep the moisturizer in touch with the skin, so it is absorbed overnight.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.