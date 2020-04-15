Mom gives birth to healthy baby while in medically induced coma due to Covid-19

The story of how Angela Primachenko, a 27-year-old respiratory therapist from Vancouver, Washington, gave birth reads like a movie, with a great ending! Primachenko was 33 weeks pregnant when she started to feel sick last month, and subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.

She was then admitted to hospital at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Centre’s ICU and placed on a ventilator. Doctors then decided that she needed to be placed into a medically induced coma but also faced the challenge that they needed to deliver her baby for both mom and child’s safety.

Miraculously Primachenko gave birth to a baby girl who tested negative for the virus while she was in that coma. “I feel like I’m a miracle walking. It was just extremely mind-blowing,” explains Primachenko. She named her baby Ava which she says holds a very significance. “It means ‘breath of life.So she’s our new little breath of life”, adds Primachenko.

After giving birth Primachenko was taken off the ventilator as her condition improved and was given a standing ovation by the hospital staff as she was wheeled out of the ICU. But because she must first test negative for the coronavirus Primachenko hasn’t been able to physically meet Ava and has instead only gotten to meet her via FaceTime. Primachenko’s husband David is instead with little Ava who is currently in the NICU.

