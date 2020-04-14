Covid positive mom gives birth and meets her son over video stream

New York city has been the epicentre of the Coronavirus epidemic in the United States has seen a health system buckling under the pressure of Covid-19 patients. One of these Precious Anderson, who was also pregnant,tested positive for the virus and was admitted into the New York City hospital where she was so ill that doctors had to deliver her baby two months prematurely.

The substitute teacher delivered by emergency C-section and had to be on a ventilator for a week after the birth.

It was an emotional moment for her and the staff at the hospital as she met her baby David for the first time over a video stream.

