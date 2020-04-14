Covid positive mom gives birth and meets her son over video stream

View this post on Instagram
This New York City hospital has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus — nearly 90 people and 5 staff members have died. Still, there have been moments of hope on the maternity floor. Precious Anderson, a substitute teacher, was admitted to the hospital recently with Covid-19, so severe that her baby had to be delivered by emergency C-section more than 2 months early. Precious remained on a ventilator for a week after the birth — but both mother and child survived. Smiling, crying, she met her son David over video stream. Click the link in our bio to read more on the battles that doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other medical staff are winning, and those they’ve lost. Photo by @victorblue.
