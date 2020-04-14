Baby 14.4.2020 04:15 pm

Covid positive mom gives birth and meets her son over video stream

Parenty Staff
This was no ordinary meeting.

New York city has been the epicentre of the Coronavirus epidemic in the United States has seen a health system buckling under the pressure of Covid-19 patients. One of these Precious Anderson, who was also pregnant,tested positive for the virus and was admitted into the New York City hospital where she was so ill that doctors had to deliver her baby two months prematurely.
The substitute teacher delivered by emergency C-section and had to be on  a ventilator for a week after the birth.
It was an emotional moment for her and the staff at the hospital as she met her baby David for the first time over a video stream.
 
This New York City hospital has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus — nearly 90 people and 5 staff members have died. Still, there have been moments of hope on the maternity floor. Precious Anderson, a substitute teacher, was admitted to the hospital recently with Covid-19, so severe that her baby had to be delivered by emergency C-section more than 2 months early. Precious remained on a ventilator for a week after the birth — but both mother and child survived. Smiling, crying, she met her son David over video stream. Click the link in our bio to read more on the battles that doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other medical staff are winning, and those they’ve lost. Photo by @victorblue.

