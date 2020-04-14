What to do with the kids today? Let them learn how to code

Chances of life moving at an even quicker pace toward the world of digital once the lockdown is over are extremely high. Kids who have a knack for all things tech may find Scratch useful. It is designed especially for young people ages 8 to 16, to learn programming language and offers an online community where children can program and share interactive media such as stories, games, and animation with people from all over the world.

The website promises: “As children create with Scratch, they learn to think creatively, work collaboratively, and reason systematically.”

Learn more here: https://scratch.mit.edu/parents

Younger children may want to try ScratchJr, a simplified version of Scratch designed for ages 5 to 7.

