6-month-old baby with an underlying heart condition fights for her life after contracting the coronavirus

Research has indicated that the most vulnerable groups who might experience extreme symptoms are people with underlying conditions.

This was no exception for 6-month-old Erin Bates based in Liverpool who is currently living on an oxygen machine due to the coronavirus.

Erin is known as a miracle baby because she has the heart condition and underwent open-heart surgery. The surgery went well and she was set on a road to recovery until she contracted the coronavirus.

Now, her father is self-isolating and cant see his daughter, so only the mother has access to Erin.

Bates went on Facebook to share:

“All I’m seeing lately is jokes about coronavirus. I understand humour is very important to keep you going through this hard time but please think about those people it does affect.

“Our little girl has lung and heart disease and floppy airways and is still currently sitting in intensive care if our little girl catches this virus she won’t be as lucky to fight it”.

Erin’s mother is by her side as her daughter receives oxygen through the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine.

