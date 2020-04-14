Being a parent 14.4.2020 01:00 pm

Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photos of her daughters

Karabo Mokoena
Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photos of her daughters

Instagram

The Bryant girls had beautiful pictures to share on Instagram

The Bryant family recently lost two of its members when Kobe and Gigi recently passed away in a horrific accident.

Vanessa Bryant shared her two girls in Instagram photos that showed her three daughters. She shared pictures of Natalia, 17, holding Capri, 9 months.

The other picture was of her holding her 3-year-old daughter Natalia, 17, holding Capri, 9 months.

Vanessa received a lot of love from over 3 million users sending her love and well wishes for easter. Celebrities, including Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, and Ciara also sent their love to Kobe’s wife.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
5 times Kobe Bryant was an awesome dad 29.1.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 