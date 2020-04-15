SA celebs as teachers? Parents are not having it

As the government enacts the national state of disaster as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus including the closure of schools, the Department of Education has implemented different initiatives to keep learners learning remotely.

The “book club” is one of the many initiatives launched by the department and consists of various celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo’s new husband, holding virtual reading sessions for learners in Grade R to 3. South Africans got the hashtag #celebritiesarenotteachers trending as they shared their disagreement about the decision to use celebrities as teachers.

We asked our Parenty community for their views and here’s what they think:

“As a teacher I feel disturbed. I feel like these kids look up to celebs and if they teach them wrong concepts it’s going to be very difficult to rectify this damage over and above trying to finish the curriculum for 2020.”- Tasneem Maganlal

“Unacceptable. We have enough capable teachers that can do it better.”- Susann Deysel

“This unacceptable. Couldn’t they at least pick celebrities who are Qualified teachers?Did you hear Mohale saying sitting is a noun ???????? I am not happy with this at all.”- Diosa Ntshingila

“This is nonsense while some celebs didn’t even finish school .They are celebs because of the talent they possess not because of the Degrees they have NO .This is our kids they are playing with.”- Samkelisiwe Samkeh

“I understand they are trying to catch the Children’s interest by featuring their idols . However they are not teachers , if the celeb had a teachers degree or was an expert in a topic I would be behind this concept.” – Mommy In Cape Town

“Teaching is Not a performance or role.It is a skilled craft and a calling.”- Salma Mangera

“This is unacceptable as parents we are not qualified to assist our kids in this manner not to mention if u don’t have wifi access its a total nightmare” – Deepika Nagar Gangsi

“No thank you⛔❌…qualified teachers only please????”-Ophelia Romona Elliah

