WATCH: Newborn baby girl enjoys getting her hair washed already

Is there anything more calming than getting your scalp rubbed? A lot of humans can attest to this.

It looks like even brand spanking new human beings know how amazing it can be. This newborn baby girl was caught on video enjoying her first hair wash. The nurse used a soft-bristled brush and her head was under a tap running water.

Her facial expressions are priceless. With her eyes shutting close and slightly opening, her face indicates nothing but joy.

Watch the full video here:

this sweet girl already loves getting her hair washed (Twitter: redstethoscope) Posted by American Salon on Tuesday, 7 April 2020

